New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Infinera by 19.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

