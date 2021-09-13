New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

