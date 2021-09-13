New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CSWI stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

