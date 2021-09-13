New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Park National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 28.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.24. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

