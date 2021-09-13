New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 815,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

