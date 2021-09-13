Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.15 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

