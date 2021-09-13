Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

NETW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Network International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.20 ($6.16).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.74) on Friday. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.85.

In other Network International news, insider Nandan Mer bought 80,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

