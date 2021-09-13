Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $598.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average is $523.63. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

