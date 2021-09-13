Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $144.43. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,959. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 144.12 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.