Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Navient reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

