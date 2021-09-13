National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $202.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.71. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

