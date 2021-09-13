National Bankshares Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

Shares of ELD opened at C$10.49 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 102.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

