National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$121.97.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$143.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.93. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

