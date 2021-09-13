National Bank Financial Trims Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Target Price to C$58.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.67.

KL opened at C$51.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. In the last quarter, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

