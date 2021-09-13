National Bank Financial Cuts Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

TSE:MMX opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.57 and a one year high of C$7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57. The stock has a market cap of C$832.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.1395096 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

