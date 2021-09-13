National Bank Financial Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

IAG stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

