National Bank Financial Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.