National Bank Financial Cuts Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$9.50

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARGTF opened at $4.08 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

