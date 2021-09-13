Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 57.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $399,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

