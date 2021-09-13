Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

