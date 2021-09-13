Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.