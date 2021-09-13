Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

