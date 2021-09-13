Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DISH Network by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 25.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DISH Network by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in DISH Network by 65.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

