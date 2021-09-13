Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.14 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

