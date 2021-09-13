Morgan Stanley Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,691,000 after buying an additional 35,597 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

