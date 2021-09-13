Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

VAPO stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $745.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

