Morgan Stanley Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $380.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.99.

Accenture stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.46. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

