Morgan Stanley Purchases 85,159 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 4,258.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN opened at $9.77 on Monday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

