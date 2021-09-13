Morgan Stanley Has $799,000 Stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Soliton worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.15. Soliton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

