Morgan Stanley Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Viking Therapeutics worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

VKTX stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

