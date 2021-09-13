Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 236.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 68.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.