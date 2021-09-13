Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

MPWR stock opened at $494.02 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $505.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.