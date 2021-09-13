MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00158375 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,667,652 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

