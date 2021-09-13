Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

