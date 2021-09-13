MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003265 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $96.70 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.09 or 0.07295764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00404179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.54 or 0.01368434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00124616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.65 or 0.00594046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00486653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00347720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.