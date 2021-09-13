Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOGO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62 and a beta of 2.89.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

