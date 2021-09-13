Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share of $9.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.47. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA traded down $29.66 on Monday, hitting $419.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,364. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.13.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,600 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

