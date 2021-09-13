Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $18.99 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

