Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,399 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

