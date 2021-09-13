Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

