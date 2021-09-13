Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $272,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,713 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

