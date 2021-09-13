Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of LAND opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $699.85 million, a PE ratio of -65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

