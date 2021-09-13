Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 15,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,111. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.32.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

