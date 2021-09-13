Minter Network Market Cap Hits $17.83 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $20,312.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00120396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00123090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016099 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,729,560,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,524,351,132 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.