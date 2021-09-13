Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,818.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $9,818.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00085584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016076 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,725,106,375 coins and its circulating supply is 4,519,896,808 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

