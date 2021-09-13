Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,944 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TTAC opened at $55.96 on Monday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.