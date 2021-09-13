Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 462,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $158.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

