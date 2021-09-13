Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 428 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,835.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

