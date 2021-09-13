MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $407,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $615.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.