Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 48.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.9% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $275,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.41. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

